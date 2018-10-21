Don Callis Continues To Taunt Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes Vs. Nick Aldis Hype Video, ROH SOTF Match

- Above is the cold open for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship two-out-of-three falls match between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis. The match will go down tonight at NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee and can been seen on Fite at 7:05pm ET for $24.99.

- ROH announced ROH World Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored will take on ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb in a Champions Challenge Tag Match. Below is the updated card:

* Cody and The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Kingdom (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb

* Survival of the Fittest Tournament for a future ROH World Title shot: Luchasaurus, Dalton Castle, PJ Black, Colin Delaney, Adam Page, Beer City Bruiser, Flip Gordon, Jonathan Gresham, Marty Scurll, Andrew Everett, Tracey Williams, Guerrero Maya Jr., and Stuka Jr.

- Over the weekend, Impact Wrestling Executive Don Callis cut a promo and then attacked IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega in Winnipeg at Premier Championship Wrestling's "The One" show. Callis showed up and went after Omega for once wrestling a girl, "getting carried" by Kazuchika Okada in his matches, wrestling at a dive bar in Winnipeg, and only getting a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Title because Callis got his friend, Chris Jericho, to wrestle in NJPW. Omega later commented, "See you on the cruise" so we'll most likely see more of this story on Jericho's cruise at the end of the month. Callis has since continued to taunt Omega on Twitter, "Only three wrestlers in the history of Winnipeg were ever WWF/E Superstars: [Roddy] Piper, Chris Jericho, and Don Callis. Any one else is just a pretender."

