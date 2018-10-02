Drake Maverick On AOP As The Future Of RAW, Evolution Promo, Fans On Dean Ambrose Going For Titles

- Above is new video of WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick hyping The Authors of Pain after they destroyed The B Team on last night's RAW. Drake says AOP are the most dominant men on the entire planet and they are the future of RAW. Drake brings up how Akam and Rezar stepped up to The Shield last week, adding that they are the future and they are afraid of no one.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which title should Dean Ambrose go after. As of this writing, 47% voted for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Title while 11% voted for Seth Rollins' WWE Intercontinental Title. The rest, 42%, voted, "Neither as long as a member of The Shield holds them."

- Below is a new promo for the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28: