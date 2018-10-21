Drew McIntyre On Not Having A Tag Team Name, What People He Has A Problem With

Drew McIntyre has had a circuitous journey with WWE and wrestling has allowed him to perform all over the world. Because of that, he has been in many wrestling locker rooms and has gotten a reputation as a locker room leader.

McIntyre discussed his role within the wrestling industry and why he has a problem with anyone who accepts complacency.

"I treat everyone how I would like to be treated, and I try to treat this industry and this job with the respect it deserves. Just so you know, what I say on TV and what I say in my interviews, my character isn't exactly a character," McIntyre told Simon Takla. "I'm talking about complacency and appreciate the opportunities you have and treat your job and yourself with respect because I'm a firm believer in that I'll be nice to everybody, but if you disrespect the job, then I don't believe you belong in the business."

Since returning to the main roster, McIntyre has been paired with Dolph Ziggler and the two are currently in their second reign as Raw Tag Team champions. While they have the titles, they don't have a team name and McIntyre explained why he and Ziggler don't necessarily need one.

"You know, I think it depends on the situation. I think with Dolph and I, this particular situation-and Braun also, we're more individuals that have come together for a common goal," stated McIntyre. "You know, someone like The Shield who are together are looking out for their own agenda and looking out for each other and not giving a damn about anybody else. So, we are actually there for the boys and girls on the roster. We're trying to better the product. We're trying to set an example for everyone, and somehow we're the bad guys. That's 2018 for you!"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Simon Takla with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.