Fallah Bahh has seen moderate success since joining Impact Wrestling in 2017 including a couple of shots at the Impact Grand Championship. The big man even got a shot at the Impact World Title in September 2018 but submitted to then-champion Austin Aries.

Despite the shots at gold, Bahh has something else on his horizon and it involves an Impact legend. Bahh joins Wrestling Inc's WINCLY podcast this Thursday but here is a taste of his full interview.

"I wanna go toe-to-toe with Abyss," Bahh stated matter-of-factly.

"I know he just had his Hall of Fame [induction ceremony], but I grew up watching the big guy, you know what I mean? I saw wars that he's been in and I know that I'm a funny guy, but there's different layers to this character that you haven't seen yet. I feel like Abyss can bring that out of me."

Abyss isn't just a Hall of Famer, he is considered a hardcore legend and has battled in some of Impact's most dangerous matches. He's competed in the Barbed Wire Massacre, a Full Metal Mayhem match and a Stairway to Janice match, just to name a few.

Bahh was asked if those types of matches are something he would be interested in partaking in.

"Yes, I wanna be given the ball to have a match that nobody has [had] or a match that's different," said Bahh. "Just to show different layers of Fallah Bahh."



Bahh should have no problem in getting the opportunities to compete in those hardcore matches, but he may have to find an opponent other than Abyss. The newest Impact HOF inductee hasn't wrestled a match for the company in over six months as he's been spending his recent time helping out at OVW which was recently purchased by Al Snow.