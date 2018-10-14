Former WWE Superstar Answers Eli Drake's Open Challenge At Impact's Bound For Glory PPV

Eli Drake had an open challenge to anyone from New York to face him at tonight's Impact Bound for Glory PPV. James Ellsworth ended up coming out, despite him being from Maryland. Ellsworth said he did date a girl from Staten Island though, a reference to WWE's Carmella.

Crowd ended up booing him for most of the segment. Ellsworth would sucker punch Drake and the two would have a match shortly after. Drake picked up the pinfall victory after hitting gravy train.

