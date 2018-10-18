Hideo Itami On Ending Mustafa Ali's Career (Video), WWE Declares Dividend, Toni Storm Talks Pressure

- Above is video of Toni Storm talking to Shadia Bseiso after last night's Mae Young Classic win over Mia Yim. She will now face Meiko Satomura in the semifinals.

"Right now I am feeling the most pressure I've ever felt in my entire life," Storm said. "Because last year I made it to the semifinals and I'm about to go yet again to the semifinals, and I have to make it past this because this is my dream. I sat at home for a year, waiting to do this again so I can get to the finals, so I can get to Evolution, and become the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. It's Toni time."

- WWE issued the following today:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 14, 2018 and the payment date will be December 26, 2018.

See Also WWE Superstar Signs Sponsorship Deal (Video)

- As noted, next Wednesday's 100th episode of WWE 205 Live will feature Mike Kanellis vs. Lince Dorado plus a Falls Count Anywhere Match between Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali. Below are new promos from Itami and Ali to hype what will be the end of their feud, along with a funny Twitter exchange. Itami says he's going to end Ali's career. Ali warns Itami that there's nowhere to run and that there will be no respect when they meet.

Next week on the 100th episode of #205Live, Hideo learns there is nowhere to run. Whenever he goes, I go. @WWE @WWE205Live #fallscountanywhere #205Live pic.twitter.com/y0rdyQJeT9 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) October 18, 2018