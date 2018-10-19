How Lita Feels Going Into WWE Evolution, John Cena - Elbow Grease Notes, Women Who Won Men's Titles

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at women who won men's titles - Chyna winning the Intercontinental Title twice, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa winning the WCW Cruiserweight Title, Daffney winning the WCW Cruiserweight Title, a "Ho" winning the Hardcore Title along with Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Terri Runnels, WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline winning the Cruiserweight Title.

- Natalya recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Lita for her latest Calgary Sun column, now online at this link. Natalya talked to Lita about how she's feeling going into the WWE Evolution match with Trish against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Natalya wrote:

After seeing Lita recently on Raw, there is no doubt she remains in the best shape of her life preparing for Evolution, where she will team up with her best friend Trish Stratus to take on Mickie James and Alexa Bliss in tag-team action. I asked her what she does to stay so fit and healthy. "I feel really great these days," she said. "I don't train hard, just smart. I want to be able to move and feel good, so while I prioritize activity, it's not always a gym thing. I do yoga, rock climbing, hike and surf. I will hit the gym some days just to get in and out, but I prefer to get outside and feel my body perform, rather than sets of traditional exercises. Living in California, I have the luxury of year-round weather and I take full advantage of it." As far as Lita finding the perfect tag-team partner, she feels that Stratus is the perfect person to help her make such a huge return to WWE. "We've always said if we came back for a match, we'd want to do it together," Lita said. "We didn't get to have any interaction in the Royal Rumble, so we're making up for that now. It's great knowing your best friend is out there with you and you just know you have each other's back's 100%. I can't wait to get out there with her at Evolution." The WWE Universe and myself will be watching Evolution closely knowing that history will be made yet again. Thank you, Lita, for leading by example and showing us that it's always best to just be yourself.

See Also John Cena On How His Body Is Feeling At 41 Years Old, His Wrestling Career Winding Down

- New York Times #1 Best Selling Author John Cena is headed back home to Boston next Friday for a special appearance at the Boston Children's Museum to read and sign copies of his new "Elbow Grease" book for kids. Below is Cena's tweet on the appearance and a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the big accomplishment, joining Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the NYT list.