Huge Title Change In Impact's Bound For Glory PPV Main Event, Austin Aries Storms Out After Match

Johnny Impact won the Impact World Championship against Austin Aries at tonight's Impact Bound for Glory PPV. This is Impact's first time winning the title. Aries won it back in May.

Post-match, Aries almost immediately got up after taking the pin, signaled up at someone (possibly commentary, but couldn't see clearly on the PPV or in the video below. Aries say some things to Impact, flips off the fans, and walks to the back.

Wrestling Inc. is working to get a comment from Impact regarding what happened with Aries after the match.

Austin Aries "No Sold" Starship Pain and walked off giving Don Callis a f--k you as we Crown a new #ImpactWrestling World Champ #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/z6WijXZhLX — JD (@JDfromNY206) October 15, 2018

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below: