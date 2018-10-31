Hulk Hogan To Host WWE Crown Jewel Event

As noted, WWE added Hulk Hogan to their "Events" page for Friday's Crown Jewel event. At some point today, Hogan was removed from the listing.

We reached out to WWE regarding Hogan's status for the show. While Hogan has been removed from the event listing, WWE has confirmed that Hogan will be the host of the event.

Crown Jewel will be Hogan's first public WWE appearance since WrestleMania 31 in 2015. As we reported earlier, the appearance has been set for awhile, as one of our readers attended Eric Bischoff's one-man show in Newcastle on October 10th. During a private VIP meet & greet with Bischoff before the show started, Bischoff said that Hogan would be travelling to Saudi Arabia for the show.

During an interview with The Orlando Sentinel that was published last week, Hogan noted that he was travelling with WWE to Saudi Arabia.

"There are a lot of plans in the works," Hogan said. "I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania -- but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone."