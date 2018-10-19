Identity Of Eli Drake’s Original Opponent At Bound For Glory Revealed

This past weekend, Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view emanated from the Melrose Ballroom in Long Island City, NY. With Eli Drake throwing an open challenge, the fans expected to see a big name appear during the event, but it was James Ellsworth that made his way out, much to the bemusement of the live crowd.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling had to go with an alternative plan for Drake's opponent for Bound For Glory. It is being reported that Joey Janela was supposed to be Eli's opponent at the pay-per-view, and that the company had already planned a long-term program involving both the performers.

However, Janela injured his knee last month during an independent event, and later revealed that he would be out of action "for a long while". Janela said that he completely tore and destroyed his PCL and MCL, an ACL sprain and several other issues.

Ellsworth was easily defeated by Eli during the pay-per-view. After the match, Abyss made his way out and put Drake through a table to end the segment.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

