IIconics Debut On UUDD, Rhea Ripley Twitter Profile Photo Features Tegan Nox, House Hardy Halloween

- Above, Billie Kay (aka "Buffy") and Peyton Royce (aka "Spirit") made their debut on UpUpDownDown. The IIconics play Knowledge is Power with Xavier Woods and also talk about how they knew each other in high school.

- As noted, Matt Hardy has been taping a House Hardy series for the WWE Network. It was announced a special Halloween episode will air right after WWE Evolution on October 28. Below is the preview for the upcoming show:

"Bear witness as Woken Matt, Brother Nero and the rest of House Hardy prepare for a night of mayhem at their unprecedented Halloween Ball!"

- As noted, Tegan Nox was a name to remember when the Mae Young Classic premiered last summer, but an unfortunate knee injury knocked her out of the competition. She rehabbed and returned to the ring in April 2018 and was looking forward to putting on a show at this year's Mae Young Classic. She did just that and advanced to the quarterfinals, but unfortunately suffered another knee injury to her other leg during her match vs. Rhea Ripley. Nox described her injury as "basically my knee exploded." Ripley has since changed her Twitter profile photo to relive that match.