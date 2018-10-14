Impact/WWE Legends Congratulate Abyss, Shawn Michaels Dances With UK Talent, Nikolai Volkoff

- Last night Abyss entered the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Impact has released the above video featuring a variety of Impact legends congratulating Abyss on his induction.

Some of the legends included in the video are Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Bully Ray and Gail Kim. Angle praises Abyss as, "absolutely one of the best big men I've ever faced." Towards the end of the montage Foley reveals a funny storyline idea that he never got to do with Abyss in Impact.

Abyss debuted for Impact Wrestling (then TNA) as Justice on June 2, 2002. His appearance was part of the NWA World's Heavyweight Title Tournament that TNA was holding on their very first weekly PPV. He would then re-debut in June of 2003 as Abyss and go on to be a consistent top attraction for the promotion.

- Today would have been the 71st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. Volkoff passed away on July 29th of this year after dealing with dehydration and other medical issues. Volkoff was a former WWE Tag Team Champion, with The Iron Sheik, as well as a two-time Slammy winner.

- Fans in attendance at today's WWE NXT UK tapings got a special treat. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was appearing as part of the show, it looks like as a ref, and decided to have a dance party to his theme song with some of the UK talent. Included in the dance were Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Travis Banks and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. It should be noted that Dunne did not dance.

You can find some video of the dance party below: