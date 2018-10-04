Jake Roberts Going To Jail For A Good Cause, Interesting The Bar-WWE PPV Stat

- WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed on Twitter that he is spending today at a correctional facility in Buffalo, NY talking to inmates:

Official news= I'm headed to JAIL this afternoon in Buffalo N.Y. Yes again but this time I leave after speaking to inmates. My goal is to reach one and somehow motivate to change. My hope is reach all. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) October 4, 2018

The correctional facility Roberts will be speaking with inmates at is the Erie County Holding Center. Roberts will be talking to the inmates about his own struggles with addiction and how he has turned his life around.

Roberts has publicly overcome his own addictions over the past many years. Most notably the start of his recovery was captured in the fantastic documentary "The Resurrection of Jake The Snake".

- WWE has shared the following graphic on Instagram noting that The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) have not won a PPV match since their WrestleMania loss to Braun Strowman & Nicholas:

Here is The Bar's WWE PPV record since WrestleMania:

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble- Lost to Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy (For the vacant WWE Tag Team Championships)

WWE Backlash- Did not compete

WWE Money In The Bank- Did not compete

WWE Extreme Rules- Did not compete

WWE SummerSlam- Did not compete

WWE Hell in A Cell- Did not compete

As you can see, there haven't been a lot of opportunities for The Bar to pick up a WWE PPV victory.