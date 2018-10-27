Jeff Hardy Talks Randy Orton Twisting His Ear With A Screwdriver In Their HIAC Match

Jeff Hardy spoke with the 11th Hour about a certain grotesque part of his Hell in a Cell match against Randy Orton, who should induct The Hardys into the WWE Hall of Fame, and the WWE team that impresses him the most. Here are some of the highlights:

Which WWE teams he finds most impressive:

"The team that impresses me the most is the Usos. I had a chance to team with them in a six-man match or something a while back, and those guys are so good and so fun to watch. And then you have Sheamus and Cesaro … We worked with them quite a bit before I had rotator cuff surgery."

Who should induct The Hardys:

"I think it's gotta be Michael Hayes, and I see the Hardy Boyz going in as a team. But Michael Hayes is one of our number one dudes! As far as what we've learned from him? He's incredible. He's helped us out so much along the way, so it would feel wrong if it wasn't Michael Hayes."

Randy Orton using a screwdriver to twist his ear in their Hell in a Cell Match:

"We did the first earlobe deal, you know, with just the fingers and … actually one of the up and coming commentators – I think he's from 205 Live – he had mentioned it as far as I said, 'You can twist it too!', but then he was like, 'What if you use a screwdriver?' And then we kind of threw around ideas, and we both compromised on that certain screwdriver– to put it in, twist it, make it real tight and not rip it off! [Laughs] Yeah, watching that back with Randy's face was … This is like, wow, they're doing a good horror movie or something! And the fans knew it was coming, you know, because when they saw him trap my arms, they'd seen it before– and they knew it was coming again. So it was great. Overall, that match, I'm extremely proud of it."

Hardy also discussed being nervous before matches and first getting started in wrestling. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.