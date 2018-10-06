Jerry Lawler Talks Receiving Hate Mail For Attending Donald Trump Rally

Earlier this week, Jerry "The King" Lawler was spotted at a Donald Trump rally. Lawler had one of the best seats in the house, as he was seen smiling and cheering on the President of the United States during his speech, with Lawler seated right behind Trump.

TMZ caught up with the WWE Hall of Famer, and Lawler explained that he wasn't at the rally to show support to Kavanaugh's nomination or to see the President, but to support a fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

"Well, it's funny", Lawler explained. "Donald Trump was right in Memphis, our hometown, and we were asked by some people to go to the rally, and I went and unbelievably received from some social media some actual hate mail, just for going to the rally of Donald Trump.

See Also Jerry Lawler Attends Donald Trump Rally

"But I want to tell everybody; I wasn't going there to see the President, I was going to see a fellow WWE Hall of Famer. That's all."

Lawler was then asked by the TMZ reporter, if he thought Trump could come back to the WWE down the line and get physically involved.

Lawler replied, "I wouldn't doubt it. He did pretty good the first time."