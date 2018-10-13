Jim Cornette Shows Amazing Collection, Hiroshi Tanahashi Travels With Briefcase, NJPW World Note

- Above, Jim Cornette talked about the history of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and his experiences watching NWA over the years, beginning in Louisville, Kentucky. The video also showed off Cornette's extensive wrestling collection of posters, magazines, and tons of other memorabilia. Cornette will be at NWA 70 on October 21 in Nashville, Tennessee to provide color commentary. The event will stream live at 7:05pm ET on Fite for $24.99.

- To help international fans with context, NJPW has begun to add English commentary to some of its classic matches on the NJPW World streaming service. If you're signed up with them, you can check out the recent additions by clicking here.

- Hiroshi Tanahashi showed how he travels with his Tokyo Dome briefcase by putting it in a tote bag that looks basically the same. Translated by Google Translate: "If you hide the trees in the forest." Tanahashi will be facing IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4.