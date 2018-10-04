Wrestling Inc.

John Cena Hypes "Exciting Week", Kaitlyn Returning To WWE TV Next Week, WWE NXT Post-Show Content

By Marc Middleton | October 04, 2018

- Above is this week's WWE NXT post-show, featuring Sarah Schreiber discussing the action and what's to come, comments from Lars Sullivan after his main event win over EC3, Pat McAfee and more.

- The following second round matches have been confirmed for next Wednesday's Mae Young Classic episode:

* Kaitlyn vs. Mia Yim
* Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews
* Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li

- John Cena tweeted the following as he prepares to return to the ring at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens:


