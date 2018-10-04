John Cena Hypes "Exciting Week", Kaitlyn Returning To WWE TV Next Week, WWE NXT Post-Show Content

- Above is this week's WWE NXT post-show, featuring Sarah Schreiber discussing the action and what's to come, comments from Lars Sullivan after his main event win over EC3, Pat McAfee and more.
- The following second round matches have been confirmed for next Wednesday's Mae Young Classic episode:
* Kaitlyn vs. Mia Yim
* Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews
* Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li
- John Cena tweeted the following as he prepares to return to the ring at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens:
- John Cena tweeted the following as he prepares to return to the ring at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens:

Preparing for an exciting week that'll take me around the world. Excited to see the @WWE Universe in Australia at #WWESSD and then sign copies of my new book #ElbowGrease in NYC and Philly next week!