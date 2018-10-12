John Cena Living Life In China (Video), WWE Stars Clean Up, Rey Mysterio Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

- Above is another recent clip of John Cena living life in Yinchuan, China. Cena notes that this is the longest time he's spent in one place in the past 15 years. Cena has two more months left in China as he wraps the Project X movie with Jackie Chan.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the non-title WWE World Cup qualifier between Rey Mysterio and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 episode. As of this writing, 85% voted for the returning Mysterio.

- Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins helped clean up Mission Bay in San Diego yesterday on behalf of the "I Love a Clean San Diego" group. Nikki Bella wrote the following and posted these photos on the clean-up:

Had an incredible time yesterday cleaning up Mission Bay. Have to admit how much my brother in law @bryanldanielson and @thebriebella have inspired me to do more for our environment. Who would have ever thought picking up trash could be so fun, peaceful and therapeutic?! And seeing Birdie help out was SO cute! And what a way to teach her these things so young. Thank you @iloveacleansd for what you do for San Diego and the ocean! Can't wait to do more with you! "Be the change you want to see in the world." #iloveacleansandiego