John Cena On TV Tomorrow, WWE Couple In New Comedy Commercial (Video), The Miz Love - Hate Moments

- As noted, The Miz is celebrating his 38th birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at 5 moments that made the WWE Universe love to hate The A-Lister.
- John Cena will be appearing on NBC's "Today" show tomorrow morning, October 9. Cena will be appearing as a co-host in the fourth hour.
- Below is the new Four'N Twenty commercial with Jimmy Uso and Naomi, which premiered during WWE Super Show-Down from Australia:
Just when I thought Jimmy @WWEUsos was doing something sweet for me!! @FourNTwenty #ad pic.twitter.com/J85saHwwOH— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) October 6, 2018