John Cena On TV Tomorrow, WWE Couple In New Comedy Commercial (Video), The Miz Love - Hate Moments

- As noted, The Miz is celebrating his 38th birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at 5 moments that made the WWE Universe love to hate The A-Lister.

- John Cena will be appearing on NBC's "Today" show tomorrow morning, October 9. Cena will be appearing as a co-host in the fourth hour.

- Below is the new Four'N Twenty commercial with Jimmy Uso and Naomi, which premiered during WWE Super Show-Down from Australia: