John Cena's Next WWE Match Revealed, New Cena - China Video, The Revival On Main Event, Corey Graves

- WWE has announced that John Cena will be in the WWE World Cup tournament that takes place on Friday, November 2 at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The storyline is that Cena is the only Superstar who doesn't need to qualify because of his accomplishments. There will be 4 RAW Superstars and 4 SmackDown Superstars in the tournament. Cena is representing the red brand. Above is a new clip of Cena in Yinchuan, China.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

* The Revival vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE Music has released Corey Graves' "Stay Down" theme song to Spotify and Apple Music. The WWE announcer hypes the release in this new backstage video: