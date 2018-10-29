John Oliver Jokes WWE Has Turned Heel, Proposes New Advertisement For Crown Jewel

Couple of weeks ago, the host of 'Last Week Tonight' John Oliver criticized WWE for their affiliation with Saudi Arabia, and agreeing to host events in the country, as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan. With the reported assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, WWE was urged by politicians and fans alike to move the Crown Jewel event out of Saudi Arabia. However, as we had earlier reported, WWE has announced that the Crown Jewel pay-per-view will go on as planned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 2nd, and the tickets for the show are already sold out.

On the most recent edition of HBO's Last Week Tonight, Oliver once again talked about WWE going to Saudi Arabia, and even joked about how WWE seemingly turned heel. John also showed replays of Titus O'Neil's accident during the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and likened it to WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Oliver then mentioned that recent reports suggest John Cena will not be seen in action during WWE Crown Jewel, and aired footage of The Undertaker mentioning Crown Jewel on WWE programming to a chorus of boos. John joked that WWE appeared to have turned heel, and proceeded to air a video, saying it could be used as the new promo for the pay-per-view.

You can see the proposed advertisement in the video below (H/T to @davidbix)