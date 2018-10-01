Juice Robinson Issues Apology For Calling Himself "The American Dream”

Last night at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Juice Robinson to become the new IWGP United States Champion. Prior to the match, Juice raised quite a few eyebrows, when he claimed that he was the new "American Dream".



After losing the title to Cody, Robinson issued an apology during his post-match interview.

"I said something couple of days ago, that I actually want to clarify right now," Juice explained. "I said that I was the 'American Dream', and I feel like I shouldn't have to say this, but I'm going to say this, because I want to apologize to the Rhodes family. I want to apologize to anybody that I offended.

"I did not mean that I was the 'American Dream' Dusty Rhodes. I did not mean that. There was only one 'American Dream' Dusty Rhodes. There will always ever be one 'American Dream' Dusty Rhodes, I know that. I loved that guy so much, and I respect him so much. I did not mean any disrespect when I said (that).

"What I should have said, what I meant was that I'm living my American dream. This is the American dream for me to get here, my version of that. I'm not Dusty Rhodes, nor am I trying to be. But I looked up to him, and if a little bit of him has rubbed off to me, I'm better for it. So I want to apologize, especially to Dustin Rhodes; I don't know if he took offense to that, but somebody told me he might have. So I apologize."

Juice Robinson issues an apology for calling himself "The American Dream."#NJPW #NJFSU pic.twitter.com/gH9gDGB5Tt — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) October 1, 2018

