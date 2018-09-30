Wrestling Inc.

Did Cody Rhodes Defeat Juice Robinson At Tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed?

By Joshua Gagnon | September 30, 2018

Cody won the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson at tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

This is Cody's first time winning the title. Robinson won it back in July.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:







Related Articles

Comments

Recent

ROH Death Before Dishonor Results

Most Popular

Back To Top