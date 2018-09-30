Did Cody Rhodes Defeat Juice Robinson At Tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed?

Cody won the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson at tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed.
This is Cody's first time winning the title. Robinson won it back in July.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
New shirt, same commitment from the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @CodyRhodes #njpwusa— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 1, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/qZXshYiP5j
The love for #OurGuyJuice is a global phenomenon #njpwusa— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 1, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/NVYqLh6hsX
Juice catches Cody! #njpwusa— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 1, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/5M2kAfMhLm
Cannonball! #njpwusa— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 1, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/pyFkx76fGz
.@CodyRhodes will meet you at the Cross Rhodes! #njpwusa— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 1, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/5eUfjVOidk
Started the month by becoming @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Champion at #ALLIN, closed the month by becoming IWGP United States Champion at #njpwusa. Hell of a September for @CodyRhodes!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 1, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/vGhte7Xy07