Tony Khan Says AEW Women's Division Star Signed Contract Extension, Is Out Injured

The AEW women's division has added some exciting wrestlers in Thekla, Mina Shirakawa, and Maya World. They've fit in well with stars like Mercedes Moné, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale. There's a growing tag team division highlighted by Divine Dominion, The Brawling Birds, and Sisters of Sin. It's also been rough at times with the absence of "Timeless" Toni Storm and for portions of the year, it was without Moné and Nightingale. After missing some time earlier in the year, Anna Jay made her return to TV when she challenged Nightingale for the TBS Championship in May. Jay reunited with Tay Melo for several tag matches. They challenged for the tag titles on the June 6 episode of "Collision".

With Jay's boyfriend, "Jungle" Jack Perry re-signing, the question has been raised about her contract status. A few months ago, Jay was rumored to have her contract ending and her status has been unclear. During the Redemption media call, Tony Khan provided an update. Khan said, "Anna is in very good standing with us. Anna is out injured right now." He had been hoping to book her in recent weeks and last week, Jay had an MRI. Khan revealed that Jay "has a lot of time left and is someone who extended their contract." It is unclear what Jay's injury is or how long her contract extension is for.

During the call, Khan addressed rumors about Melo requesting her release last year. He clarified that the request came following their last match and that he was going to grant her release as she wants to step away from wrestling. He also provided an update on Melo's husband, Sammy Guevara and his status with AEW after online speculation. Guevara is still with the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Media Call and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.