Tony Khan Comments On AEW Contract Status Of Sammy Guevara

Tony Khan has dismissed rumors that Sammy Guevara is leaving AEW following his recent social media post.

Guevara updated the bio on his X profile, with many noticing that AEW was no longer mentioned. During the media scrum following the Redemption pay-per-view, Khan said that Guevara is still part of AEW and explained that his absence from AEW television is not down to Guevara.

"Sammy, I thought it was unusual that people said there was a change in Sammy's status because nothing had changed. Sammy's done well. He's wrestling in Ring of Honor more often. He's done some good things in AEW and, as one half of the ROH Tag Team Champions, had appeared in AEW with LFI. And it wasn't Sammy's fault. Beast Mortos' visa had been jammed up for a very long time," Khan said.

The AEW CEO said that he had spoken with CMLL management about featuring Guevara and Beast Mortos in its promotion due to the latter's visa issues. Khan also revealed that he had spoken to Guevara about the rumored change in his X bio, explaining that he never had AEW in his bio.

"As I understand it, when Sammy changed his bio, I don't think Sammy ever had AEW in the bio in the first place. So, I don't think it was any negative change. And I got a nice message from Sammy saying he wasn't trying to do anything bad. And he loves AEW, and I believe that. Sammy has been a good wrestler for us in AEW and ROH. He's a great talent and a very good person. So, I don't think he meant to do anything. And it seemed like people jumped on him for something he didn't even do."

Khan said that the criticism Guevara received for changing his bio was unwarranted and admitted he was surprised by the reaction it generated. While Guevara will remain with AEW, his wife, Tay Melo, is set to leave the company, as Khan recently confirmed.