Bryan Alvarez Says Sammy Guevara Still With AEW Despite Social Media Posts

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has been a name on the lips of a number of AEW fans recently as speculation surrounding his standing in the company has grown in the past few days. Guevara posted "new bio" on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page on July 19, which led to fans noticing that he had no mention of AEW in his X bio, leading to many questioning whether he was still with the company or if he had been released. As it turns out, Guevara is still very much with the company, and during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez revealed that his bio never had AEW in it to begin with.

"As it turns out, his contract has not expired, he has not been released, nothing has changed, and I was told that AEW had never been in his bio. So when he said 'new bio' and people looked at his bio and saw that it had been 'removed,' it had actually never been there in the first place." Alvarez believes that fans saw Guevara say something about his bio on X, assumed that AEW had been there previously and that it had been taken away, which has led to a lot of people believing that he might be on his way out of the company.

Dave Meltzer also gave his insight into what he had heard, which was similar to Alvarez, but the fact that no one has said anything concrete leaves him wondering if there is something to the situation. "I've asked many people who need to know, and none of them got back to me, including Sammy, but it's not just Sammy, so I find that kind of interesting." Neither Meltzer or Alvarez mentioned the recent reports about Guevara's wife, Tay Melo, requesting her release from the company in 2025, only for that request to be rejected.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.