Sammy Guevara On AEW Absence: 'Not My Call'

One of the original "Four Pillars of AEW," Sammy Guevara, hasn't had too many appearances on AEW programming as of this year. When asked how soon those might see the former three-time TNT Champion return on their television sets, the star candidly replied that he's unsure.

"That's obviously not my call, but, whatever they do decide to call, like, I think the last time I was on AEW was when I wrestled Darby for the world title. I was given, what, a couple hours notice, and I just tried to do the best that I could, you know?" Guevara said on "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm." "So, anytime I go out there, I try to give you a show like you've never seen before, because that's what I do. I'm Sammy Guevara, the 'Spanish God.' You know, I think I'm the best, so, yeah."

This year alone, Guevara was featured in three matches in AEW. The first one was held against Bandido in singles competition on the January 7 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The second was an AEW World Championship title challenge against then champion Darby Allin on May 16. And the last was for the AEW World Trios Titles on June 6 (his last two matches were on "AEW Collision"). Though he's not been showcased on AEW as often as before, Guevara can be found competing often on ROH, AEW's sister promotion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.