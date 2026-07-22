AEW Women's Division Star Reportedly Requested Her Release Last Year But Was Denied

A member of AEW's women's division has reportedly had their eye on leaving the company, but their request to be released from their contract was seemingly turned down.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Weekly, Tay Melo reportedly requested her release from AEW back in 2025. but that request was denied by Tony Khan. No timeframe as far as when Melo reportedly asked for her release was given, though she was absent from AEW throughout the first half of 2025, eventually returning in June. Before that, Melo had actually been absent from AEW since the January 2023, though the reason for her prolonged absence was because she and her husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara, had their first child together.

Speaking of Melo's husband, Guevara himself has been the subject of many discussions as of late due to some of his recent social media activity. Namely, he changed his bio on X (formerly known as Twitter) so that there is no mention of AEW. Alvarez also commented on Guevara's status with the company, stating that no one in AEW seems to have any idea what's going on with the former AEW TNT Champion or why he removed AEW from his bio. The company will be back on the road for the July 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and the taping of the July 25 episode of "AEW Collision," which takes place in Nashville, Tennessee, and Alvarez believes more information will be available regarding both Guevara and Melo following those shows.

Melo was last featured on AEW programming on the June 6 episode of "Collision" where she and Anna Jay unsuccessfully challenged Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. As for Guevara, that episode of "Collision" was also the last time he wrestled for AEW as Guevara, Dralistico, and Rush failed in taking the AEW World Trios Championships away from The Conglomeration.