Tony Khan Says AEW Star Tay Melo Recently Requested Release, Plans To Give It To Her

A recent report regarding AEW star Tay Melo claimed that in 2025, she had asked for her release from All Elite Wrestling. This report went hand-in-hand with the rumors about her husband, Sammy Guevara, and his status with the company, and it seems that there were some half-truths to the report according to AEW President Tony Khan. During the media call to promote AEW Redemption 2026, Khan was asked about the report about Melo asking for her release, to which he explained that she did in fact ask for it, just not in 2025.

"With Tay, also a lot of inaccurate things I saw about Tay, and to be honest there, in this case, there was smoke to the fire, but that people were reporting the fire in the wrong place, so what did that really accomplish? Tay had said she wanted to step away from wrestling, she has said 'I love AEW and I love the people here, but I want to step away from AEW and step away from wrestling' and that's what she told me. That wasn't in 2025, that was weeks ago at Collision after she wrestled against the Divine Dominion. She came to me after the match and said 'I would like the release.'"

Khan admitted that he was taken aback by the request and ended up having a very good talk with Melo about her mindset, reiterating that the situation isn't what has been previously reported. Khan even revealed that Melo herself told him she hadn't put anything out in the media regarding her release, and that she actually felt bad about it since she does have a good relationship with her boss. The AEW President would round off by he will in fact give Melo her release if she still wants to step back from wrestling.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Tay and she has asked about stepping away recently. It hasn't been a long thing, and also, I haven't kept her here. Since that talk I haven't brought her back, booked her, and I am going to give Tay that release."

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