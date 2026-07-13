Backstage Report On Jack Perry Signing His AEW Contract On Dynamite

After weeks of speculation regarding his contract status, "Jungle" Jack Perry re-signed with AEW. During AEW "Dynamite: Beach Break", a vignette aired of Perry listing highlights from his career as well as his time as "The Scapegoat". He confessed he was worried he wouldn't live up to his potential and that his goal is to be World Champion one day. At the end of the video, Perry signed a contract alongside Tony Khan and Luchasaurus. The video ended with him putting a knife he crafted through his contract and the table he signed it on.

According to Fightful Select, Perry actually signed the contract during that segment. The signing was legitimate and he had not re-signed prior to that moment. That would confirm a report by Bryan Alvarez prior to "Dynamite" that said Perry had yet to re-sign. The AEW Original had been in contract negotiations for some time. During the Forbidden Door media call, Khan made it clear that Perry would be with AEW for "a long time". He also emphasized that he not only does he think Perry is a great wrestler, but likes him as a person. It is unclear how long the contract is for.

Perry last wrestled on the "Dynamite" prior to Forbidden Door in a match against Zack Sabre, Jr. in a losing effort.