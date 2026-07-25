Nikki Bella Returns On WWE SmackDown, Sets Up Six-Woman Tag Match At SummerSlam 2026

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night to come to the aid of her sister, Brie, and Paige during an attack by Fatal Influence. Brie had just defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, who dethroned her and Paige at Saturday Night's Main Event, Lainey Reid, when Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley attacked them after the match.

Bella ran out to help Paige and Brie, and took out the champions, allowing for Paige and Brie to get back on their feet. Bella hit the Rack Attack 2.0 to Jayne and yelled that she was "back, b****" before getting in Jayne's face as she was laid out.

After the champions pulled Jayne out of the ring, Bella got on the microphone and said that Fatal Influence thought they could crawl out of the "minor leagues," meaning "WWE NXT," to steal the titles from her sisters and get away with it.

Bella said they were the reasons Fatal Influence is there, and said it was time for a wake-up call. She revealed that she, Brie, and Paige will be taking on Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam.