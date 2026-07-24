Backstage Report On WWE Expecting AEW To Hold An Event On WrestleMania 43 Weekend

With WWE WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia next year, many people have had one question on their minds: will AEW hold an event over WrestleMania weekend as a North American alternative? AEW President Tony Khan has been asked about the possibility of AEW hosting an event over WrestleMania weekend multiple times, and even though he is keeping his cards close to his chest, fans and even some people in the business see it as a huge opportunity for AEW to generate a lot of good will, as well potentially convert some disgruntled WWE fans into AEW "sickos."

All of this talk has naturally caught the attention of those in WWE, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that people in the company believe that AEW would try and run some sort of event in New York over WrestleMania 43 weekend. To combat this, WWE have since announced that the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden will host NXT Stand and Deliver, AAA Eternal Glory, a WrestleMania 43 watch party, and interactive fan experiences in conjunction with its Fanatics partner.

However, this might not work in WWE's favor according to Meltzer due to the time difference between Saudi Arabia and the United States. He pointed out that with WrestleMania 43 taking place in the afternoon for Americans, if AEW decides to host a stadium-sized show (in New York or elsewhere in the country), fans could potentially watch WrestleMania and still attend the AEW show in the evening.

To make the weekend feel like a traditional WrestleMania weekend, a number of independent companies would likely piggyback on an AEW show if it were to be held. Though with WWE having watch parties around the country, the company might implement a strategy where the smaller companies running shows would have to choose between getting the benefits of having WWE fans in town, or targeting the much more wrestling-centric AEW audience. With that said, Meltzer doesn't know if WWE would do this because he doesn't know if it would ever work.