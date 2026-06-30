AEW's Tony Khan Comments On Running Major US Show Over WWE WrestleMania 43 Weekend

Tony Khan has addressed the idea of AEW capitalizing on WWE holding WrestleMania outside the United States next year, stating that he could run a show in the U.S. during that time.

Khan said a few weeks after WWE announced that WrestleMania 43 would be heading to Saudi Arabia that he was keen to hold a show in the U.S. to fill that gap. In a recent interview with "Q93," he reiterated that sentiment, stating there are opportunities they could take advantage of.

"Certainly something to consider [having an AEW show in the States over WrestleMania 43 weekend]. I get asked that question all the time, so it would make you think that there could be opportunities," Khan began.

The AEW CEO spoke positively about the promotion's current run, noting it is having an even better year than in 2025. He expressed excitement about AEW's future and reiterated that holding a show during next year's WrestleMania weekend remains a possibility.

"I'm very excited about what AEW is doing right now, and it seems like that momentum and excitement have really caught on all over the world. People are really thrilled with AEW," Khan said. "We had a huge 2025, and now we're having a great 2026. We've absolutely capitalized on that momentum, and I think we're having an even better year this year. We were voted Sports Illustrated's Pro Wrestling Promotion of the Year in 2025. We won numerous awards from all the top publications for top wrestling promotion, and I think that in 2026, we're doing even better. So there's a lot of excitement, and certainly, since you asked, that could be a good possibility."

AEW has yet to announce any events for 2027, but if it were to run a show around the time of WrestleMania 43, it could be Dynasty, which has been held in April every year since its debut in 2024. WWE, too, has yet to announce the date of WrestleMania 43, with reports suggesting that it could take place in late March or early April.