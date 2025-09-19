Tony Khan Has 'A Lot Of Interest' In US AEW Event Same Weekend As WWE WrestleMania 43

Tony Khan has discussed the possibility of AEW hosting a show around WrestleMania 43 weekend, with "The Show of Shows" going to Saudi Arabia that year.

Ever since it was announced that WrestleMania 2027 would be held in Saudi Arabia, there has been talk of AEW potentially hosting an event in the United States to cater to the American audience, something Bully Ray recently urged Khan to consider. Khan touched upon it in the AEW All Out presser and highlighted how Spring 2027 will be a great time for the promotion.

"I have a lot of interest in it, and I can promise we're going to run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is going to be a great time for AEW. We're still going to be in the peak of this massive media deal that we've done with Warner Bros. Discovery. We're going to be delivering great shows. Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max, and continuing that great tradition. At that point in 2027, as I'm sure you probably know, at that point, I guess it'll be 56 years of wrestling on the Superstation TBS. At that point, for Wednesday Night Dynamite, and we'll keep this great thing going with Saturdays on TNT and pay-per-views on HBO Max. And absolutely, there's going to be a huge pay-per-view, for sure," he said.

Khan further stated that AEW fans can expect one pay-per-view in the spring of 2027 — AEW Revolution.

"One pay-per-view I can tell you is going to be huge in spring of 2027 that has done huge things for us in AEW, and I think some really historic things in pro wrestling is AEW Revolution. We'll have a huge Revolution, and the event's already done some major things when you look back from the very beginning," Khan said.

He said that AEW has exciting pay-per-views lined up for 2026, and promised the same for the following year as well.