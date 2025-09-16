Bully Ray Sees Big AEW Opportunity In WWE WrestleMania 43

WWE moving WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2027 means the indie shows and wrestling conventions that usually take place during WrestleMania week will not happen — a problem Bully Ray believes could be remedied by AEW and Tony Khan.

While speaking on "Busted Open," Ray assessed how WrestleMania being held outside North America for the first time could be a blessing in disguise for AEW, as they could be the alternative to 'Mania in the States.

"During WrestleMania of 2027, put on an event in the United States, WrestleMania-esque for the people here, for the WrestleCon to piggyback off of, for the independent wrestling companies to piggyback off of. It's right there in front of him, man. Do the show in like Chicago," said Ray. "This is your opportunity to put on an event for the United States where [you say], 'Okay wrestling fans, if they want to take their show all the way over there, fine. Here is what we're doing.'"

Ray detailed how AEW taking the lead on creating a new show, in collaborating with indie promotions and conventions like WrestleCon, could help the promotion "create a buzz" for itself. He also suggested a radical idea of making the show free, to contrast the greed WWE has displayed lately.

"This would be a great opportunity for AEW to counter program the biggest show on WWE's calendar. And since the perception is the WWE is being greedy and they're going after all the money, this is all about money, this decision to go to Saudi. What's the opposite of going after the money and only being about money? The opposite is free," he said.