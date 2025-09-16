Bully Ray Sees Big AEW Opportunity In WWE WrestleMania 43
WWE moving WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia in 2027 means the indie shows and wrestling conventions that usually take place during WrestleMania week will not happen — a problem Bully Ray believes could be remedied by AEW and Tony Khan.
While speaking on "Busted Open," Ray assessed how WrestleMania being held outside North America for the first time could be a blessing in disguise for AEW, as they could be the alternative to 'Mania in the States.
"During WrestleMania of 2027, put on an event in the United States, WrestleMania-esque for the people here, for the WrestleCon to piggyback off of, for the independent wrestling companies to piggyback off of. It's right there in front of him, man. Do the show in like Chicago," said Ray. "This is your opportunity to put on an event for the United States where [you say], 'Okay wrestling fans, if they want to take their show all the way over there, fine. Here is what we're doing.'"
Ray detailed how AEW taking the lead on creating a new show, in collaborating with indie promotions and conventions like WrestleCon, could help the promotion "create a buzz" for itself. He also suggested a radical idea of making the show free, to contrast the greed WWE has displayed lately.
"This would be a great opportunity for AEW to counter program the biggest show on WWE's calendar. And since the perception is the WWE is being greedy and they're going after all the money, this is all about money, this decision to go to Saudi. What's the opposite of going after the money and only being about money? The opposite is free," he said.
Khan can afford a free show, says Ray
Bully Ray asserted that Tony Khan has the financial strength to put on a free show, highlighting how it would do a lot of good for the brand AEW.
"Listen, if anybody can afford to throw money at a show like that, it's Tony. He does have disposable money. And think about the perception that you would create if you did a free event the same night as WrestleMania," he said. "If Tony doesn't take advantage of this opportunity, where there is no competition in the United States on that day, where there is nobody standing up because it's not like the WWE is going to be able to come back and go, 'Well, we're going to put on a show in Chicago that day.' Also, they're not going to counter program WrestleMania with their own programming."
Ray feels that WWE — which has counter-programmed AEW shows lately — would look petty if they counter-programmed an AEW show on WrestleMania day. He believes that this could be a great opportunity for AEW and Khan to show fans that they care.
"Here is the opportunity we've been talking about for a while to create a perception of what AEW is and what AEW means to wrestling fans and what you can do to get eyes on your product," Ray said. "Give wrestling fans what you call the greatest pro wrestling on the planet. Give it to them. Give WrestleCon an opportunity. Give the Indies an opportunity. Allow AEW to become the center of the wrestling universe in the United States."
Ray believes that it cannot fail. He also advised Khan not to take potshots at WWE, instead showing how AEW is affordable and is providing an alternative.