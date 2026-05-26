AEW's Tony Khan Has Not Talked To MSG Management Since 2019

After AEW held Double or Nothing at New York's Louis Armstrong Stadium, CEO Tony Khan addressed whether the company has had the opportunity to host shows at one of the most iconic pro wrestling venues of all time — Madison Square Garden.

MSG has played host to several memorable pro wrestling shows, most notably ones by WWE, while other promotions like ROH — before Khan purchased it — as well as NJPW have held shows there. Khan, in the post-AEW Double or Nothing presser, stated that the venue was keen to host AEW, but they later retracted that offer.

"Actually, there was a possibility the original 'Dynamite' was going to be there. They actually had called and asked me if I wanted to have it there, and I said I am very interested in having it there, and then I received a phone call back saying actually we have changed our mind, we don't want you. That was great, okay, no problem. So that was the last time we talked. That was 2019. And haven't we come a long way since then!" said Khan.

It's assumed that WWE has a say in which promotions run events there, owing to their long history with them. Reports from a few years ago also alleged that WWE has added clauses in its contracts with venues that forbid them to host AEW shows a few weeks before or after WWE holds events there.

A recent report by Dave Meltzer claimed that AEW could sell out a show at Madison Square Garden, but noted that venue costs there could be higher than at Louis Armstrong Stadium or AEW's other frequently used New York City venue, Arthur Ashe Stadium. Aside from the two aforementioned venues, AEW has also held shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.