Backstage Report On AEW Plans For WrestleMania Week 2027, WWE Adding Domestic Events

With WrestleMania 43 taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, there have been questions if AEW would hold a big show in the U.S. that same weekend. Tony Khan hasn't confirmed one way or another if AEW would run a show, but said it's "certainly something to consider." During SNME over the weekend, WWE announced that they will run "NXT" Stand & Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory at the Infosys Theater at MSG. Additionally, they'll have WrestleMania watch parties in New York City, but no further details were announced. No dates or times for any of the events were provided for the "NXT" or AAA shows.

On Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer had been under the impression that AEW was possibly going to run in New York. "If you're putting an AEW show in the same market and they're going to run AAA and NXT at the theater — I mean, at best they're going to get 4,000 people — it's not going to really hurt AEW significantly. It's something, if that's what the plan was." If AEW was going to run another city, his thought was that indie promotions would run the same city. If WWE and AEW are going to both run in New York, Meltzer believes the indies should also run New York and thinks he knows the game plan.

WWE has not announced the dates for WrestleMania 43 and reportedly have two weekends that are possibilities.

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