WWE Announces WrestleMania 43 Weekend Events In NYC

While much of the WWE WrestleMania 43 festivities will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, some of them will emanate from the United States as well. During the Saturday Night's Main Event broadcast, WWE confirmed that New York City will host a WrestleMania watch party and two special live events in correspondence with the big week, which is set for sometime in April of next year.

"April 2027, WrestleMania 43 is live from Riyadh, but the celebration comes to New York City," the announcement said. "Join the WrestleMania 43 watch party at the Infosys Theater at MSG. And when each night of WrestleMania ends, the action continues live and in person with AAA Eternal Glory and Stand and Deliver, plus more fan experiences to be announced. Your WrestleMania experience comes to life."

Are you ready, New York City?! Your #WrestleMania Experience comes to life with a weekend unlike any other! 👀 pic.twitter.com/3J7FVug8AH — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

The 2026 iteration of "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver, featuring WWE's developmental stars, emerged as a standalone event in St. Louis, separate from the WrestleMania 42 activities in Las Vegas. With this recent news, the "NXT" premium live event will return to its usual placement amongst WrestleMania week, just from a different location, in 2027. The exact times for Stand & Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory are currently unclear, though given that each day of WrestleMania 43 is expected to start in the afternoon/late morning for fans in the United States, nighttime kickoffs in New York City are likely.

NYC came into the spotlight once more this weekend as WWE took over Madison Square Garden for Saturday Night's Main Event. A number of WWE stars and legends also appeared at the nearby Fanatics Fest.