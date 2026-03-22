AEW's Young Bucks Have Just One Arena Left On Their Wrestling 'Bucket List'

AEW's Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, may have come up short in their battle with FTR for the world tag titles at Revolution, but they did get to cross a big arena off their personal bucket list — and now there's just one left.

"The first time we've ever wrestled here," Nick said in an episode of "Being The Elite" posted after their match at Crypto Arena, fka Staples Center, but filmed before. "Crazy because we've wrestled for 20-plus years and doing a first is pretty rare now. This and Madison Square Garden were the only two left on my bucket list, so let's scratch that one off."

Revolution was something of a homecoming for the brothers, who hail from the Los Angeles area. They honored the occasion by wearing Lakers-inspired wrestling gear at Revolution and attending a Lakers game beforehand.

"It's really cool walking the same halls that Kobe would walk and LeBron walked literally last night," Matt said.

"We went to many wrestling shows prior, years ago, in this same exact building. WrestleMania 21, I want to say," Nick added.

Matt went on to call Revolution "maybe the most emotional day of our career," saying the Bucks' kids and family members were in the arena, and that "I have nerves that I don't normally have." It's unclear whether the brothers will have the opportunity to wrestle in Madison Square Garden, a traditional New York home of WWE.