WWE Announces Raw Will Return To Iconic Venue In The Lead-Up To WrestleMania 42

On Thursday morning, several new dates for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" were announced as part of the "Road to WrestleMania" tour starting in March, and it seems like the Connecticut-based promotion will be returning to one of the most iconic venues in the world.

On March 30, "Raw" will be held from Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE previously visited the arena this past November, which was headlined by John Cena's final appearance at the venue, while major stars such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar also appeared that night. WWE usually packs its shows at MSG with surprise appearances or returns, and with the event taking place just three weeks before WrestleMania 42, there should be plenty of star power featured on the card.

WWE's WrestleMania tour will kickoff on Friday, March 6 when "SmackDown" airs from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California hosting the final "Raw" before the two-night event on Monday, April 13. The other locations listed for the tour include Seattle, Washington, Phoenix, Arizona, San Antonio, Texas, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Houston, Texas and San Jose, California.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m local time, while fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive presale that begins on Monday, January 12. WrestleMania will return to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, with tickets being on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.