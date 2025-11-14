Las Vegas Reportedly Paying WWE Seven-Figure Sum For WrestleMania 42 Week

This year alone, WWE has made several historic strides. From going from the saints marching into New Orleans to headline WrestleMania 42, originally, to quietly changing directions by taking a gamble and doubling down on its decision to be held in Las Vegas again, the gamble paid off. As of this writing, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter announced how much "Sin City" is paying to host WWE in April of 2026.

For the first time since its announcement, Las Vegas is showing its hand, and as the report concludes, it will be pay the titan company $6 million for WrestleMania week. During that week, fans live and from home can expect a festive lineup, including two historic nights of WrestleMania, an episode of "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT" annual springtime Premium Live Event (PLE), "Stand & Deliver," and the annual WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

As the commercials implies, WWE is "back in the saddle again," returning to Las Vegas after WrestleMania 41 surpassed financial expectations. For starters, the company witnessed a 114% increase in viewership, marking it the most-watched WrestleMania in company history. Not to mention, those in attendance set a new bar with 124,693 fans over the course of Night One and Night Two. As for how "Sin City" profited from hosting WWE this past April, WrestleMania 41 produced an increase of 75% in hospitality sales and packages in Las Vegas. Single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 at the Allegiant Stadium are on-sale now.