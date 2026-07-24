AJ Styles Offers Suggestion To Move More Tickets For WWE SummerSlam 2026

AJ Styles has offered a solution to WWE to sell more tickets for SummerSlam, ahead of the PLE, which will take place on August 1 and August 2.

SummerSlam is just a week away, and the promotion has found it tough to move tickets, with reports suggesting that the TKO-owned promotion is worried about slow sales. Styles addressed the issue on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," with ticket sales for each night having just crossed the 20,000 mark for a venue that can hold more than 60,000 fans.

"Well, it doesn't sound like they're doing very well. But it is 20,000 people. That is a lot as well. And to have a two-day event where, you know, 20,000 people are coming to that. But again, it is not a sellout," said Styles.

The retired star then suggested that WWE could sell more tickets for SummerSlam by lowering prices for seats farther away in the stadium.

"Well, I don't know how much the tickets are, but they haven't been known to be cheap. You know, it's not one of those things where even the nosebleeds are a little expensive. So, I think that might have something to do with it. I could be wrong," he said. "I would think that for big shows like this, you would definitely have your tiers of where you're going to sit and how much they are, but I would say, man, when you get to the nosebleeds, let's make them freaking cheap, dirt cheap. Sell a bunch of those. And why not? Let's sell all the seats we can. And maybe that's something that, as we get closer, will happen. Who knows? I mean, it's only two weeks away."

Styles believes there are enough exciting matches on the SummerSlam card to get fans excited, including what could be Brock Lesnar's final match, the world title clashes, and the Intercontinental Championship match between Penta and Chad Gable, which he thinks could steal the show.