Dave Meltzer Assesses Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam & AEW All In

Two of the biggest events of the year are rapidly approaching as WWE SummerSlam 2026 will take place on August 1 and 2, while AEW All In London 2026 will bookend the month by taking place on August 30. Two companies producing three stadium shows in one month means that there has been a lot of talk about ticket sales, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer examined where both shows are one month out from bell time.

Starting with WWE, Meltzer believes that things aren't looking to great for SummerSlam compared to previous years. The two-night event will take place at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a venue that can hold around 67,000 people if needed, but at the time of writing, night one of SummerSlam has 22,069 tickets out while night two is slightly lower at 21,731. Meltzer noted that the get-in price is currently at $84, and that there is a 25% sale on tickets, but that sale has not helped push ticket sales up, and while Meltzer doesn't believe those within WWE were expecting a sell-out show, he does believe that these figures are a lot lower than they would like.

To combat this Meltzer stated that the company needs to lower prices in order to attract more fans, and reflect on whether the two-night structure for shows that aren't WWE WrestleMania are a good idea. He did say that the company isn't doing badly by any stretch, but there are some cracks in the WWE armor. Viewership for "WWE Raw" has dropped to the point where the previous three episodes of the show have done the lowest numbers since WWE put its flagship show on Netflix, and while the show has had to compete with the FIFA World Cup which has done damage, Meltzer noted that AEW has also gone up against the soccer tournament and hasn't seen anywhere near the drop that "Raw" has.