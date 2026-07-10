WWE SummerSlam 2026 Ticket Sales Have Reportedly Been 'A Concern Internally For Weeks'

WWE made headlines earlier this year with reports it struggled to move tickets for WrestleMania 42, the second consecutive year the event was run at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. According to new reports, the company is now struggling to sell two nights' worth of tickets for SummerSlam at the beginning of August at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and there is internal concern about it.

According to WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter), the SummerSlam ticket story, "or lack thereof," the outlet noted, has been a topic of discussion at WWE headquarters. WrestleVotes reported, however, struggling ticket sales weren't a recent revelation, and it's been a hot topic for around a month.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday that he also believes ticket sales for SummerSlam are down compared to previous years. According to Meltzer, night one has sold 22,069 tickets, and night two has sold 21,731. The stadium can hold around 67,000 people. He noted that those in WWE weren't expecting SummerSlam to sell out, but current ticket sales are likely lower than officials would like.

As of this writing, via TicketMaster, the cheapest tickets for night one and night two of SummerSlam, without including fees, are $76 per night. The cheapest combination ticket, allowing admission for both nights of the event, is $152. Those prices are for seats in the very upper level of the stadium, however.

SummerSlam became a two-night event, like WrestleMania, last year, running two nights in August. "The Biggest Party of the Summer" took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.