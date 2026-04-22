Report: WWE WrestleMania 42 Announced Attendance Decline In Line With Reported Sales

WWE announced ticket sales figures for night 1 and night 2 of WrestleMania 42 during the show, and it appears that the numbers are similar to what external ticket tracking agencies had estimated, albeit slightly lower.

WWE has, in the past, exaggerated and inflated ticket sales numbers for their marquee shows, but that has seemingly changed, if we were to go by recent evidence. This year's WrestleMania ticket sales fall in line with the estimates of "WrestleTix," who had stated that night 1 of the show had an attendance of 50,081, which is marginally less than WWE's number, which was 50,816. Meanwhile, night 2 fared slightly better in ticket sales, with "WrestleTix" claiming that 52,011 attended the show on Sunday, while WWE's figure was a buit higher at 55,255. "WrestleNomics," in their report, was unsure whether WWE included suites in their attendance figures, which "WrestleTix" does not.

The ticket sales figures that WWE has announced are close to the actual numbers, but they are far below last year's WrestleMania, which was held at the same venue. WWE reported 60,151 and 61,389 attendees for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, respectively, and the two-night extravaganza broke WWE's gate records.

One of the reasons for the low ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 could be due to the high prices, which was even addressed in storyline. WWE eventually discounted tickets heading into "The Show of Shows," as much as 30%, while Allegiant Stadium — the venue of WrestleMania 42 — also offered discounts.