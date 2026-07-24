AEW's Mark Davis Comments On Expansion Into Singles Division As National Champion

AEW's Mark Davis has been on a tear as a singles competitor in recent months, after his Don Callis Family member tag team partner Jake Doyle was injured just as they were getting going back in January. Since then, Davis has captured the AEW National Championship, which he'll defend against Andrade El Idolo at AEW Redemption.

Davis spoke with "The Wrestling Classic" about his career transition. As a former member of Aussie Open alongside Kyle Fletcher, Davis said this has been his longest run as a singles wrestler in his almost 20 years in the business.

"It's just like a different mentality towards professional wrestling with tag wrestling," he explained. "I think with Kyle, specifically, it was easy for me to be the bigger one, and him, the leaner one, because then you can rely on each other for different strengths inside of a match. Switching that to Doyle, we were just both big meat men... Having to make that step toward singles wrestling from that has just been a lot of making sure my conditioning is up to scratch. Getting myself in a little bit better shape to perform at the level I need to be doing to be an elite singles wrestler."

Doyle said it's been a "liberating, fun feeling" for him to wrestle as a singles star, and he thinks it's cool that he and Fletcher are walking into Redemption as singles champions. He put over his Aussie Open partner, and said he's glad to be part of the same faction as Fletcher.

"He gets so laser-focused on what he wants to accomplish," he said. "He's honestly a fantastic person, fantastic wrestler. Very, very, very proud and I'm very happy for him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.