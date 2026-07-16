Mark Davis To Defend AEW National Championship Against Andrade El Idolo At Redemption

Andrade El Idolo is officially headed to AEW Redemption to challenge Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship after defeating Jake Doyle on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." Don Callis told Andrade last week at "Beach Break," that if Andrade could beat Doyle, he could challenge "Dunkzilla" for the gold.

In an interview with Renee Paquette backstage ahead of the bout, Andrade revealed that he had MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring in his possession, possibly given to him by Will Ospreay. He said he didn't care if he had to beat every member of the Don Callis Family and take all their titles, he would do it, because his destiny is to become AEW World Champion.

Andrade didn't need the ring to beat Doyle, however, as after a hard-hitting bout, "El Idolo" won clean with the Dia De Los Muertos, followed by the DM. After the match, Davis came out to confront Andrade as it was revealed by commentary that the pair will go head-to-head at the Bell Center in Montreal at the pay-per-view on July 26.