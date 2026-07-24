Dave Meltzer Breaks Down WWE PLE Viewership On Netflix Through First Half Of 2026

Netflix publicly released the viewing figures for all of WWE's Premium Live Events that have taken place so far in 2026, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down all the facts and figures, as well looking for trends to see how these figures might change in the second half of the year and beyond.

Meltzer made sure to note that, much like the previous reports, these number consist of views, not viewers, and that the United States isn't included in these figures. However, he did note that the number of homes where the shows are available has risen by nearly 17% in new countries.

As expected the top three shows were the Royal Rumble and both nights of WrestleMania 42, with the Rumble taking first place like last year while night two of WrestleMania pipped night one to second place. The Royal Rumble was the only PLE to go above 3 million views, coming in with 3.1 million views, though Meltzer doesn't see that small of an increase as much of a success considering how many more homes had access to the show. However, Meltzer would call the increase on viewership for WrestleMania somewhat of a success as night one did 2.7 million views, a 12.5% increase on last year, and night two did 3 million views even, a 7.1% increase on 2025 which had John Cena and Cody Rhodes in the main event, something Meltzer points out as being a big plus point as a lot of people expected Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to be involved last year.

Meltzer rounded out by factoring in what the United States viewership would do for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania considering the U.S. is WWE's strongest market. He believes the Royal Rumble would top out at around 4.65 million views, while night one and two of WrestleMania would have around 4.05 and 4.5 million views respectively.