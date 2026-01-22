Netflix Releases July-December Viewership For WWE Programming, Including PLEs
On Thursday morning, Netflix officially unveiled the viewing data for WWE's Premium Live Events and its weekly programming from July to December 2025, which breaks down the most watched events on the platform. It's important to note that most WWE viewing either happens live or within the first few days of release, but some programs have a disadvantage with Netflix halting its measurement of the data on December 31. All WWE content on Netflix is tracked by "Global views," which is calculated by dividing total hours viewed to provide an estimate of total viewership.
Additionally, only "WWE Raw" and "WWE Unreal" is available on Netflix in the U.S., meaning the data provided for the company's PLE's for the second half of the year is represented by international numbers. Topping the charts was Wrestlepalooza, which garnered 1.9 million views for a card that featured John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, and AJ Lee's first match in 10 years. Also near the top of the charts was Survivor Series: WarGames, bringing in 1.8 million views, and SummerSlam, which averaged 1.6 million viewers across two nights. The least watched PLE over the last six months was Evolution, WWE's all-women exclusive event, which was one of the promotion's most well-received shows of the year.
Over the entirety of 2025, the Royal Rumble was the most watched WWE PLE, pulling in 3.2 million viewers, while WrestleMania 42 finished in second, averaging 2.7 million viewers for the two-night event. Outside of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, no other WWE PLE posted above 2 million viewers on Netflix.
Netflix reveals data for Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
When it came to WWE's weekly programming, "WWE Raw" finished with the best numbers out of all three shows with it being the only brand to be featured on Netflix in the U.S, while "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE NXT" are available internationally, but on the USA Network and The CW in America.
Over the last six months, the most viewed episode of "Raw" was the November 17 edition of the show, which featured Cena's final match on the red brand. From July 7 to August 25, "Raw" eclipsed the 3 million viewer mark every week, before falling below that threshold for most of September and October. The most viewed edition of "Raw" throughout all of last year remains the debut episode on Netflix that aired on January 6, 2025, which garnered a whopping 7.1 million viewers.
"SmackDown" averaged approximately 1.3 million viewers for the second half of last year on the USA Network, but often fell beneath the 1 million viewer mark internationally on Netflix. Out of the 26 episodes that aired on the platform from the beginning of July, 17 of them finished with less than 1 million viewers. The most watched episode of "SmackDown" over the last six months was on September 5, when AJ Lee returned to WWE. The episode was also the most viewed installment of "SmackDown" last year.
Finally, most of "NXT's" PLE's and weekly television averaged 200,000 viewers on Netflix internationally since July. "NXT Homecoming" was the most watched episode for the developmental brand, with the TV special drawing 300,000 viewers on September 16, which showcased several main roster stars. "NXT New Year's Evil" obtained the most viewership for the show in 2025, which featured an appearance from The Rock and Oba Femi winning the NXT Championship.