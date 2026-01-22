Netflix Releases July-December Viewership For WWE Programming, Including PLEs

On Thursday morning, Netflix officially unveiled the viewing data for WWE's Premium Live Events and its weekly programming from July to December 2025, which breaks down the most watched events on the platform. It's important to note that most WWE viewing either happens live or within the first few days of release, but some programs have a disadvantage with Netflix halting its measurement of the data on December 31. All WWE content on Netflix is tracked by "Global views," which is calculated by dividing total hours viewed to provide an estimate of total viewership.

Additionally, only "WWE Raw" and "WWE Unreal" is available on Netflix in the U.S., meaning the data provided for the company's PLE's for the second half of the year is represented by international numbers. Topping the charts was Wrestlepalooza, which garnered 1.9 million views for a card that featured John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, and AJ Lee's first match in 10 years. Also near the top of the charts was Survivor Series: WarGames, bringing in 1.8 million views, and SummerSlam, which averaged 1.6 million viewers across two nights. The least watched PLE over the last six months was Evolution, WWE's all-women exclusive event, which was one of the promotion's most well-received shows of the year.

Over the entirety of 2025, the Royal Rumble was the most watched WWE PLE, pulling in 3.2 million viewers, while WrestleMania 42 finished in second, averaging 2.7 million viewers for the two-night event. Outside of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, no other WWE PLE posted above 2 million viewers on Netflix.