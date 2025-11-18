John Cena Wins Final WWE Raw Match Alongside Sheamus, Rey Mysterio

Farewells are bittersweet, and John Cena's final Madison Square Garden and "WWE Raw" appearance was no different. Cena teamed up with veterans Rey Mysterio and Sheamus to take on The Judgement Day in Monday's "Raw" opener, and with one, final Attitude Adjustment, Cena's ended his red brand tenure with a victory, set to the tune of New York City's raucous applause.

What was originally a somewhat-fair 6-Man Tag Team Match quickly devolved into chaos, as The Judgement Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh played the two-man game against Sheamus after the Irishman ran through Dominik. Rey tagged in against the combined forces of Balor and McDonagh, and after being overwhelmed by the two-on-one offense, managed to escape The Judgement Day's grasps in time to cinch a hot tag into Cena. Madison Square Garden became unglued as Cena laid out McDonagh, but their cheers turned to adamant "boo"s as The Judgement Day corner Cena to land a Moonsault, Coup de Grace, and Frog Splash combo.

Veterans Rey and Sheamus broke the pin, and the tide shifted. Sheamus led a triple 10 Beats of the Bodhran, Cena coordinated a triple Five Knuckle Shuffle, and Rey wowed New York City with a Double 619 onto Balor and McDonagh. Balor was neutralized with a Brogue Kick as Cena performed his final Monday night Attitude Adjustment to score the victory over McDonagh.

Madison Square Garden watched as WWE's veterans walked up the entrance ramp. With the Intercontinental Championship on his shoulder, Cena turned back to the camera one final time.

"Hey, "Raw." That's all she wrote," Cena said. "I love you."

While Monday marked Cena's final "Raw," he is not quite finished with WWE. "The Never-Seen Seventeen" is slated to defend his Intercontinental Championship against former champion Dominik in San Diego at Survivor Series, scheduled for November 29.